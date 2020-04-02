How distance learning is impacting social development among children

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — Distance learning in an elementary school can be the most challenging of all ages.
A lot of this is due to social development and the fact that much of our social development occurs in an elementary school.
In Lake Crystal, teachers are doing Zoom conversations and different creative avenues to make sure those children get face to face contact with their teachers, and maybe even other students.
“I think, what I’m hearing from the teachers, is the students are adapting in most cases better than the adults, especially with technology, and there is a lot of positive things coming out as far as social development and having conversations and helping each other through these hard times,” explained LCWM educator Dan Beert.
We’ll have more next week on how some teachers at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial are connecting with their students.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.