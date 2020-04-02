Hwy. 93 to re-open after closing Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson should be open to traffic Thursday, April 2 after 5 p.m.
MN DOT closed Highway 93 early Sunday, March 29 morning due to flooding.
Crews have been cleaning and repair the damaged section of Highway 93 and may need to return for additional work with daytime closures.
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.
