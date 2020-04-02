Less money expected for bonding bill as state lawmakers discuss its future amid COVID-19

(KEYC) — At the start of the session, state lawmakers were poised to work on a bonding bill and with a projected $1.5 billion surplus.
Now, lawmakers say things are shifting amid the Capitol’s emergency response to COVID-19.
Lawmakers, like Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal), agree COVID-19 has negatively impacted what the state can spend on a bonding bill.
“And all of the projected surplus that we’ve been talking about, the $1.5 billion, is based on projected revenues, so those are down," Munson said.
A revised budget forecast is expected later this month, legislators like Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) have pointed out.
“We have less to spend. There’s no question about it. How that could effect bonding is by having a slight reduction in the total amount that the legislature’s willing to bond for," Frentz said.
That means fewer projects could make the cut.
Lawmakers said water mitigation projects, such as those in Mankato, are likely to be included.
“I think we should be focusing on emergency projects that put public health at risk like wastewater infrastructure projects that are in dire need in communities," Munson said.
Frentz said he’s optimistic about passing a bonding bill.
“The bonding bill allows for projects that create jobs. That’s good for an economy," he said.
He added that he’s hopeful for what happens next.
“We want to do basic infrastructure. We want to do regional projects. We want to do water quality infrastructure," he said.
Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) said he’s split on whether or not a bill will be passed.
“More or less it’ll be roads, bridges, wastewater, clean water projects. That’s about it," he said.
KEYC News Now did reach out to House DFL members but did not hear back in time for air.
Both the House and the Senate are scheduled to meet for a floor session on April 14 to discuss COVID-19 related legislation.
