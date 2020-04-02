Local Facebook group provides community support

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local Facebook group has started up to help out the community amidst the ongoing pandemic.
The Mankato Area Non-Profit COVID Response was started to provide non-monetary support around the Mankato community amidst the pandemic.
With more than 400 members, they’ve worked to provide meals for the Mankato Respiratory Clinic since mid-March and now they’re coordinating mask-making efforts for clinics.
“We kind of have a really strong network in place and the community, it’s amazing how many people are just stepping up. They’re making masks, you know grandmas with sweing machines, and it’s just incredible and so cool to see,” says group creator Ray Smart.
Smart said the group’s goal is to connect neighbors with neighbors to form a web of support for those affected by the virus.
That group can be found on Facebook and all are welcome to join.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.