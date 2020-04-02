MCHS confident in ability to serve, pens social distancing plea to Martin County residents

“We are convinced that our hospitals are ready for patient surges,” said Dr. James Hebl, vice-chair of the Mayo Clinic Health System — Southwest Minnesota region, during a regional conference call with Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday. “That being said, at some point I think we all realize that resources are going to be incredibly essential. It will be a numbers game in terms of the breaking point of types of patients we can care for. Whether that’s ventilator support or PPE [personal protective equipment]. Obviously, we need that PPE to keep our staff safe and well, so that they can continue to care for patients. So, we know that keeping those supply changes and whatever we can do for productivity and manufacturing to keeping those going will be absolutely critical for us in not only Minnesota, but throughout the country.”