MCHS confident in ability to serve, pens social distancing plea to Martin County residents

(KEYC) — As health care facilities across the country struggle with a shortage of critical medical equipment and supplies, the Mayo Clinic Health System says it is confident it has what it needs to fight COVID-19, for now.
“We are convinced that our hospitals are ready for patient surges,” said Dr. James Hebl, vice-chair of the Mayo Clinic Health System — Southwest Minnesota region, during a regional conference call with Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday. “That being said, at some point I think we all realize that resources are going to be incredibly essential. It will be a numbers game in terms of the breaking point of types of patients we can care for. Whether that’s ventilator support or PPE [personal protective equipment]. Obviously, we need that PPE to keep our staff safe and well, so that they can continue to care for patients. So, we know that keeping those supply changes and whatever we can do for productivity and manufacturing to keeping those going will be absolutely critical for us in not only Minnesota, but throughout the country.”
Hebl noted the importance of communities abiding by Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home Executive Order. He said it’s essential to making sure hospitals don’t overflow.
And while the Minnesota Department of Health’s numbers show most communities in the state are taking social distancing seriously, Hebl said he’s afraid residents in one particular community are not.
The county that worries Hebl the most is Martin County, which has the highest amount of positive cases in our region, with 29.
On a state-level, Martin County has the sixth-most confirmed cases, trailing only Washington (44), Dakota (48), Olmsted (61), Ramsey (66) and Hennepin (218) Counties.
“A little over a week ago, probably 10 days ago, myself and others gathered with the Martin County Board of Commissioners, the mayors of Martin County, public health, etc., and we distributed a pretty strongly worded letter, emphasizing the importance of this, and how Martin County was on the verge of really having a severe impact,” continued Hebl. “By chance, all three of our fatalities we have experienced across southern Minnesota have all been from Martin County, they have a large history of participating in large gatherings, at community legions, etc., and once again, we distributed that letter that was signed by probably 20 individuals from law enforcement, to local officials, to health care, to really emphasize the shelter at home concept. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ve really seen much impact of that, there’s clear community spread that’s pretty rampant right now in Martin County.”
As cases increase across the state, the Minnesota State Emergency Operations Center says they’re working to find space for more than 2,700 hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients.
The state hasn’t released what facilities they are looking at, but they will most likely be arenas and event centers across the state.
