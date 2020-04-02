MDH: 18 deaths tied to COVID-19, Total positive cases at 742

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports one additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total to 18. There are now 742 positive cases, and 373 of those have recovered.
As of Thursday, 75 people are currently hospitalized, with 38 of them in the ICU. 138 patients total have been hospitalized.
The total number of tests conducted is 21,191.
Updated April 2, 2020
- Total positive: 742
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 373
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 22,394
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,580
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 13,814
- Deaths: 18
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 138
- Hospitalized as of today: 75
- Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 38
In south-central Minnesota, Martin County continues to have the highest number of positive cases in the region, with 29 cases.
A 24-hour hotline was created in Martin and Faribault Counties for those who are quarantining or self-isolating on Wednesday.
The state of Iowa is reporting 2 additional deaths today, with a total of 9. They also now have 549 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
