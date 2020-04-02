Minnesota Department of Health says state is working to maximize COVID-19 testing ability

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In a daily briefing, Minnesota Department of Health commissioner, Jan Malcolm, said the state is working hard to maximize the ability to test.
The Governor confirming the number of test kits and other supplies in laboratories continues to be monitored and supplies for highest-testing capacity platforms are back-ordered until May 1.
“One of the frustrations that came up was the testing issue, I think the frustration came up for me that I heard yesterday in the briefing that there is massive testing that the states just don’t know how to use it, and I’m here to tell you not a single governor agreed with that and not a single governor is not fretting over trying to get these testing regimens up because of understanding how critical it is as we come through this first wave,” said Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz.
Governor Walz said so far he has not heard back from the federal government on requests for supplies.
