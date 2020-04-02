Minnesota Department of Health says state is working to maximize COVID-19 testing ability

“One of the frustrations that came up was the testing issue, I think the frustration came up for me that I heard yesterday in the briefing that there is massive testing that the states just don’t know how to use it, and I’m here to tell you not a single governor agreed with that and not a single governor is not fretting over trying to get these testing regimens up because of understanding how critical it is as we come through this first wave,” said Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz.