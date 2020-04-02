MnDOT fully-staffed amid outbreak; prepared for winter storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the winter storm predicted to hit our area early Friday, MnDOT says it’s fully-staffed and prepared to keep roadways travel-ready.
MnDOT says it isn’t prioritizing certain roadways or scheduled maintenance amidst the outbreak, and they’ll treat this weather event like any other storm.
“As it pertains to snow and ice operations, we’re still business as usual,” said maintenance superintendent Chase Fester. “We’ll have our trucks all fully-staffed, everything’s ready to go and we’re anticipating the storm’s coming. We’ve already got crews scheduled early tomorrow morning to try to get out and get things taken care of before everybody starts their morning commute.”
MnDot is considered a critical operation and they’ll continue to remain fully-staffed in the future.
