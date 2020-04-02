MVAC announces energy assistance changes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The COVID-19 outbreak prompting some changes for those needing energy assistance, the deadline to apply has now been extended to July.
Minnesota Valley Action Council remains in business through the stay at home order to help people sign up for energy assistance. Effective yesterday, those applying for energy assistance only have to provide the previous month’s income instead of the typical requirement of three months.
“In the big stimulus bill, they provided $750 million additional dollars and Minnesota’s share will be about $28 million and we’re expecting that hopefully soon. It just gives us the opportunity to help more people we’re anticipating that more people will need this help going forward over the next couple of months. The other thing they did is extend the deadline to apply for the program so people now have until July 1.,” says Judd Schultz, Housing Services Director at MVAC.
These new funds also won’t end at the end of the regular program year in September, instead, Schultz says they will carry over into the next year, allowing them the chance to help more people over an extended period of time.
