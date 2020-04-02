MVAC announces energy assistance changes

“In the big stimulus bill, they provided $750 million additional dollars and Minnesota’s share will be about $28 million and we’re expecting that hopefully soon. It just gives us the opportunity to help more people we’re anticipating that more people will need this help going forward over the next couple of months. The other thing they did is extend the deadline to apply for the program so people now have until July 1.,” says Judd Schultz, Housing Services Director at MVAC.