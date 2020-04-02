Public invited to virtually attend St. Peter’s weekly COVID-19 meeting Friday

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of St. Peter and the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to virtually attend its weekly meeting at 9 am. Friday, April 3.
The meeting will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn more about the COVID-19 relief programs available to community members and businesses and how to apply.
The goal of the session is to share the information that impacts St. Peter businesses and employees, according to a City of St. Peter news release.
The meeting is scheduled to conclude with a Q&A session where community members will be able to ask questions that will be answered by city staff and/or chamber members.
Questions can be submitted in advance by sending an email to russw@saintpetermn.gov.
The meeting will be hosted on GoToMeeting and anyone can join from a computer, tablet or smartphone.
Anyone interested in virtually attending can also dial in by calling 1-886-899-4679.
The access code to join is 965-743-581.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.