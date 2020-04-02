Redwood Falls woman dies in crash in Renville County

A two-vehicle crash in Renville County has claimed the life of one person. (Source: Raycom)
By Kelsey Barchenger | April 2, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 12:03 PM

DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-vehicle crash in Renville County has claimed the life of one person.

It happened at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon about seven miles south of Danube.

An investigation found a van traveling north on County Road 1 crossed over the center line and collided with a southbound semi-truck that was hauling grain. The driver of the van, 59-year-old Bonita Durbin, of Redwood Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Justin Hegreberg, of Spicer, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

