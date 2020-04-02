Walz: Healthcare costs related to COVID-19 waived

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During his press conference Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced that healthcare costs related to COVID-19 will be waived.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce has worked with state health insurance plans to remove barriers for people receiving their coverage around COVID-19.
That coverage includes testing, telemedicine, preventative care and treatment for those who were exposed.
“What that means to Minnesotans on these commercial plans is that it means that you’re not going to have a bill when you go in to, and should you happen to get care, they are going to waive that cost-sharing. So you’re not going to have to choose between rent and food around this,” Walz said at the conference.
The application process for emergency grants for childcare providers is also open to providers taking care of children of emergency responders.
