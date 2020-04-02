Waseca Public Schools activates mobile classroom for families without internet access

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — With distance learning beginning throughout the state this week, school districts have had to get a little more creative than usual.
In Waseca, officials have activated the mobile classroom for around 50 families who don’t have internet access.
The bus provides access where students without proper connection can go to get schoolwork done.
With a capacity of 77 on the buses, the district is limiting use to seven students at a time, with students required to sit at least two seats between one another to adhere to social distancing efforts.
“We’re following the CDC guidelines and I did share our protocols with our county department of health, and they had no objections to them. I think we are in good shape and now the question is will we get people using them? Again, we are in day one of this plan and day three of our distance learning plan,” explained Waseca Public School District Superintendent Tom Lee.
Lee also says feedback online has been mixed, but that the district is thinking outside of the box and doing the best they can given the unprecedented circumstances.
