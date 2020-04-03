Abdo, Eick and Meyers Workforce Solutions helps explain federal paid Leave program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Families First Coronavirus Response Act offers Paid Leave programs for area employers who have had to lay off workers or have workers that need time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The options for help, though, can be overwhelming.
Abdo, Eick and Meyers Workforce Solutions has created two flowcharts to help businesses navigate the ins and outs of the program and help determine when and how to pay employees under the new act.
“We have really heard a need for this, to simplify it to a tool that I can use when an employee comes to me and says here is my set of circumstances and why I need paid leave. The employer can then easily walk themselves through that evaluation or decision-making process,” says Leah Davis from Abdo, Eick and Meyers Workforce Solutions.
Davis says Employers with less than 500 employees qualify for the programs.
You can find the flow charts and other COVID-19 relief resources, visit the AEM COVID-19 Resouce Center on their website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.