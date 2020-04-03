City of Sleepy Eye offers small business emergency relief

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Sleepy Eye announces programs to provide small businesses relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commercial businesses in Sleepy Eye are eligible to apply for a $2,500 emergency relief grant. In order to receive the grant, the business must be directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic among other qualifications; grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Sleepy Eye Public Utilities is also establishing a utility relief program under the same guidelines as the Economic Development Administration. According to the city’s public utilities department, the program “will allow the deferment of utility payments without penalty or interests up to two months beyond the date they are allowed to reopen for business."
For more information on Sleepy Eye’s emergency relief programs, visit its information page.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.