COMMENTARY: What a time to celebrate National Love Our Children Day

How often do you really get to celebrate a breakthrough in math or social studies with your kids? I’ve not had the opportunity to slap hands with my son or give my daughter a smile while they were sitting in class. It’s fun to see them solve a problem and get excited. Sure, homework provides those opportunities, but this is a whole new level of challenge and opportunity. Heck, I have even learned a few things myself while helping my kids navigate through their home-learning assignments. I’m already much more in tune with what they’re studying in school, and it feels good.