Community Response Fund announces second round of grants

Grants are awarded on a rolling basis with $62,750 in total funding announced as of Thursday.

By Sean Morawczynski | April 3, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 5:26 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Seven nonprofit organizations in the Greater Mankato Area are being awarded a total of $35,000 providing short-term relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A COVID-19 Community Response Fund was established by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation in response to the pandemic.

The grants are awarded on a rolling basis with $62,750 in funding announced as of Thursday.

Services receiving grant support (per Greater Mankato Area United Way):

  • Blue Earth County Library to provide learning materials to community families and outreach to individuals who are vulnerable to COVID-19.
  • City of Mankato for sanitizing community nonprofits and providing them with cleaning supplies, as well as providing hygiene supplies for nonprofit distribution.
  • ECHO Food Shelf for staff overtime, freezer storage, and pallet jack for large quantities of food donations.
  • Feeding Every Baby Inc for infant formula, diapers, and other baby supplies.
  • Mankato Youth Place to open club all day M–F and provide distance learning.
  • MN Council of Churches for support education to refugee families about COVID-19 and distance learning.
  • SS Boutique for continued operations and increased response for COVID-19.

