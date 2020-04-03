Construction projects resume in Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction, deemed an essential job by Gov. Tim Walz, continues in many towns across Minnesota.
A couple of projects around Eagle Lake are still progressing, including an office building on Parkway Avenue and a realty office and storage building on 598th Avenue.
Supporters say long-term projects can provide a much-needed look into a brighter future.
“It does signify some hope and optimism that people are investing time and capital into these projects,” said Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland. “I think that’s a good reflection of our local economy that we are strong, we care about our businesses and we know our businesses are strong and are going to come out of this.”
Bromeland added that seeing commercial progress is especially nice since it would bring jobs and utility revenue to the city.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.