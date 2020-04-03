The dangers of becoming dependent on technology

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the typical dependence on technology among people has surged drastically, and some mental health experts warn that could create major problems once the pandemic subsides.
Every single day youth and teens are glued to their computers now for distance learning..at the same time many parents are also working from a computer. Mental Health experts, like Andrew Archer from Minnesota Mental Health services, say that screen time, combined with constant notifications coming from social media applications have the capability to push us further and further away from reality.
“When I’m checking my email and my kids are running around and my partner is in the kitchen I have no awareness that any of that is going on, all of my attention is in my email account so what’s happening there psychologically is that I’m getting really good at detaching from reality, dissociation is the term. And dissociation feels good but you can function like that all the time, you want to work on being present,” says Archer.
To help prevent a long-term dependence on technology, Archer says now it’s more important than ever to put down the device and set aside some time to be present.
