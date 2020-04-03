ECHO Food Shelf partners with businesses to help workers make up hours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid COVID-19, many workers find themselves not being able to work their full allotted hours.
ECHO Food Shelf is partnering with businesses to provide workers the opportunity to make up those hours through volunteer work.
If their company participates, workers would be able to volunteer on paid time as part of their shift.
This comes as ECHO has seen a drop in volunteers amid the virus.
ECHO Food Shelf manager Deisy De Leon Esqueda said the opportunity is a win-win.
“It is helping them just make sure they’re providing enough hours for their staff, but then it’s also allowing us to be able to meet that need in the community as well," she said.
Volunteer activities include food rescue, shopping for clients and warehouse work.
ECHO is participating in safe social distancing practices during volunteer shifts.
One company participating in the opportunity is Atwood Management, a property management company in Mankato.
Broker and owner Matthew Atwood said their employees are like family.
“And so we, the last thing we want to do is make any layoffs. And so we challenged our leadership staff to come up with ways that we can keep everybody employed and busy," Atwood said.
Atwood Management have also had their staff volunteer at the Backpack Food Program.
Members of the team have helped deliver food to more than 1,000 students in need this week.
