Faribault, Martin Counties establish COVID-19 essential needs hotline

MARTIN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES, (KEYC) -The Community Health and Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties are aiming to hault the spread of COVID-19 with a 24 hour essential items hotline.
Community members facing challenges to obtain necessary items such as food, medicine or cleaning due to self isolation can have these items delivered to their home by calling the hot line.
Members should only use the service if they do not have any friend or family member available to assist them.
“We have individuals who may need assistance if they are in COVID quarantine or self isolation. We want to make sure that we are supporting them so they’re not out there in the community and potentially spreading this illness,” said Faribault & Martin County Public Health Sanitarian, Tom Langer.
Those in need can dial 507-238-8434.
