Hy-Vee dedicates 1 hour of Aisles Online shopping to high-risk customers, partners with DoorDash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will be reserving one hour of Hy-Vee Aisles Online shopping time slots each day for customers who are considered “high-risk” for contracting the COVID-19 virus.
The time slot that will be reserved for “high-risk” customers will be from 7 to 8 a.m. daily. The time slot also aligns with the in-store hours that are reserved for customers who are ages 60 and older, expecting mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes them more susceptible to serious illness.
In addition, pharmacies at Hy-Vee are also open to serving these customers between 7 and 8 a.m.
Furthermore, Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that it has partnered with DoorDash to offer free delivery to customers who are considered “high-risk.”
The company says that in communities where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash, customers can use the designated promo code “SPECIALDELIVERY” at checkout when they place their online order for delivery.
The promotion with DoorDash can be used for any available Hy-Vee Aisles Online time slot and will cover as many as 20,000 free deliveries.
