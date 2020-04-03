Local adventure park appears in Top 10 of national list

FILE — A local outdoor recreation destination once again etched its place as one of USA Today’s Top 10 Best Arial Adventure Parks. (Source: Kerfoot Canopy Tours)
By Ryan Sjoberg | April 2, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 8:40 PM

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A local outdoor recreation destination once again etched its place as one of USA Today’s Top 10 Best Arial Adventure Parks.

Kerfoot Canopy Tours came in at number two in the nation this year.

The list cites 14 ziplines that stretch over a mile through the Minnesota River Valley and the Adventure Park as reasons the destination placed so high.

The Kerfoot family moved to the area from northern Minnesota to open the park in the early 2010s looking for the perfect piece of land to share their passion for outdoor adventure.

"We wanted to open something to help people recreate outdoors," said owner Lee Kerfoot. "It's resonated with our guests far beyond anything we could've expected. We are thrilled and honored to be nominated again."

