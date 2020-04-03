Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota announces new CEO

(KEYC) — Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota (LSS) announced earlier this week that its board of directors named a CEO.
Patrick Thueson, who has been with LSS for 13 years and served as interim CEO in September 2019, has been appointed to the position.
Thueson fills the void left by Jodi Harpstead, who departed the organization in September 2019 when she was appointed as commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
“It is a great privilege to lead the extraordinary people who work and volunteer for LSS, and to partner with donors, funders and congregations,” said Thueson. “Their work touches the lives of one in 65 Minnesotans in all 87 counties – inspiring hope, changing lives and building community across the state. As CEO, I am committed to continuing LSS’ tradition of developing innovative services that create additional opportunities for Minnesotans to experience greater freedom and abundance in the lives of their choosing.”
The Stillwater, Minnesota, resident will lead 2,400 employees and 10,000 volunteers in delivering a wide range of human services for children, youth and families, individuals with disabilities, veterans and older adults.
