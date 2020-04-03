MDA: Emerald Ash Borer discovered, confirmed in Mower County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed earlier this week the presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) in Mower County.
An MDA employee noticed several ash trees along Highway 63 near Racine, Minnesota, that showed symptoms of EAB. MDA staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect a sample for federal identification.
The department says that now, before trees leaf out, is a critical time to look for signs of EAB and report them to the MDA.
Residents do several things when checking ash trees for EAB, including:
- Woodpecker damage: Woodpeckers like EAB larvae and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of EAB;
- Check for bark cracks. EAB larvae tunneling under the bark can cause the bark to split open, revealing the larval (S-shaped) tunnels underneath; and
- Contact a professional. If you feel your ash tree may be infested with EAB, contact a tree care professional, your city forester, or the MDA at the.pest@state.mn.us or by calling 1-888-545-6684.
Because this is the first time Emerald Ash Borer has been identified in Mower County, the MDA is enforcing an emergency quarantine that limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.
The department added that an open house for residents and tree care professionals will be announced at a later date.
Emerald Ash Borer larvae kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
Minnesota has approximately 1 billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation, which is why stopping the spread of EAB remains the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s primary objective.
Including Mower County, EAB has been confirmed in 23 of Minnesota’s 87 counties, with a large percentage of those counties surrounding the Twin Cities metro and expanding into southern and southeast Minnesota.
Additional information about EAB is available on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website.
