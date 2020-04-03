MDH: 22 deaths tied to COVID-19, Total positive cases at 789

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports four more deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing the total to 22. There are now 789 positive cases, and 410 of those have recovered.
As of Friday, 86 people are currently hospitalized, with 40 of them in the ICU. 156 patients total have been hospitalized.
The total number of tests conducted is 24,227.
Updated April 3, 2020
- Total positive: 789
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 410
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 24,227
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,682
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 15,545
- Deaths: 22
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 156
- Hospitalized as of today: 86
- Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 40
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
Gov. Tim Walz will deliver a video address Friday to update Minnesotans on the state’s fight against COVID-19. The governor’s spokesman said Walz plans to talk about the latest numbers and the challenges ahead. The address will be live-streamed via the governor’s YouTube channel at 1:00 p.m.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 699 positive cases statewide. There have been 11 deaths tied to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.