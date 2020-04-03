Step Up to Sit program matches health care and essential workers with babysitters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new program of the Greater Mankato Area United Way strives to provide childcare for those on the front lines locally fighting COVID-19.
The Step Up to Sit program matches health care and other essential workers with a babysitter during this crisis.
“There’s been obviously a concern that private providers are closing or might be unavailable during this time, but we really need to make sure that our health care and other essential employers have the care that they need,” says Elizabeth Harstad from Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Right now, the United Way is recruiting babysitters. Once they have a good pool established they will take requests from those looking for care. Sitters can volunteer or request to be paid.
For more information or to sign up to help, visit https://www.mankatounitedway.org/covid-19
