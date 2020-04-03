Trump orders 3M to meet FEMA’s needs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - President Donald Trump orders Minnesota-based 3M to produce and sell as many medical-grade masks as the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it needs.
Trump invoked the Defense Production Act in an effort to speed up the distribution of desperately needed hospital masks.
3M CEO Mike Roman said earlier this week that the company is working closely with FEMA and is on track to double global production of N95 masks to 2 billion a year in 12 months.
Roman said 3M will boost production by 40% to 50 million masks per month in about 60 days.
