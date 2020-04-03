Walz unveils new state website and outlines Minnesota’s priorities in fighting COVID-19

(KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a new state website Friday during a live video address and outlined Minnesota’s priorities while responding to COVID-19.
It’s been one week since Walz implemented the stay-at-home order and in a live video address Friday, he said the order has been successful in slowing the spread of the virus.
“What it also did was it gives us more time to learn about this disease, to get better data, to update our modeling and update plans of attack," Walz said. “So slowing COVID-19 absolutely saves lives and building up that capacity in the hospitals gives us the time necessary to start moving this further down the road so we get closer to therapeutics that may work."
Walz said he understands anxiety builds with uncertainty, and to keep Minnesotans informed, he unveiled a new website that contains information on the spread of the virus within the state.
“What it will show you is one, this first front page, is the cases that we have, the folks that have recovered, unfortunately, the fatalities that we’ve seen and of course our entire mission here is to keep that number as low as possible," Walz said.
The site is updated daily and contains the latest numbers of Minnesotans who’ve been confirmed to have the virus and in what counties they reside.
“This site will also allow you, as I said, to be able to go on educational resources, employment issues like unemployment, insurance or workman’s comp, and different resources about where you can and what you can do during our stay-at-home order,” Walz said.
A major focus of Walz's work right now is obtaining vital medical supplies, but with limited resources and multiple states competing for a share from national stockpiles, it's difficult to gauge when these supplies will be available.
“So we need to figure out how do we make sure we’re moving what we have around, that we’re increasing the capacity to the absolute limit that we can and that we’re being innovative in reducing the numbers or the ability to get people the care they need,” Walz said.
