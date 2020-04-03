Wi-fi at a Minnesota State Mankato parking lot to help with online classes and social distancing

“Because we have eduroam, a certain kind of technology that’s only available at the higher institutions across the world, that particular technology said, if you’re in Mankato, but you go to another school in the twin-cities, but you have to be home, you could still pull in an use this access to the internet. And so, then we are putting the word out saying listen, we want to help our students first of course, but then how could we help the regional community and the whole ecosystem of high education,” vice president and chief information officer at Minnesota State Mankato, Mark Johnson said.