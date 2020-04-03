Wi-fi at a Minnesota State Mankato parking lot to help with online classes and social distancing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in college students everywhere finishing their semesters online and from home.
In efforts to make that experience as rich as possible, Minnesota State University, Mankato is offering free high-speed Wi-Fi access points in its 11-A campus parking lot.
The lot is open 24-hours a day and has an 86-parking spot capacity while requiring no parking pass.
The university is also offering the service to students from South Central College as well as others in the Mankato area, who have access to eduroam.
“Because we have eduroam, a certain kind of technology that’s only available at the higher institutions across the world, that particular technology said, if you’re in Mankato, but you go to another school in the twin-cities, but you have to be home, you could still pull in an use this access to the internet. And so, then we are putting the word out saying listen, we want to help our students first of course, but then how could we help the regional community and the whole ecosystem of high education,” vice president and chief information officer at Minnesota State Mankato, Mark Johnson said.
Looking ahead, Johnson says the university is continuing to give students the leverage they need to be successful throughout the compromised school year.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.