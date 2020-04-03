Winter Sports Recap: NCAA Edition

(KEYC) — The 2019-20 winter sports campaign was successful for many local college programs.
Taking a look at Bethany Lutheran College, the Vikings sent both its women’s and men’s basketball programs to this year’s NCAA Division III basketball tournament.
“I think compared to last year, we were just excited to get to the tournament and were just hyped about yeah we made it but I think this year we’re like we can go further, we have the motivation, the skills, the teamwork, the coaching staff, everything, the bench, all of us together, I think we can make it pretty far in the tournament this year,” said junior Kenlie Pytleski.
The women advanced to the tourney for the second straight year and made it to the second round of the tournament after taking down No. 6 ranked Bethel in upset fashion 62-58.
At Minnesota State University, Mankato, the wrestling team had four athletes qualify for the NCAA DII Championships.
Kyle Rathman,Trevor Turriff, Trenton McManus and Louie Sanders all punched their ticket to the competition however those four didn’t get a chance to wrestle at the tournament after the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships.
“I guess it’s personal within our team and all that stuff, but it just crushes you, that’s it,” said Head Coach Jim Makovsky.
The MSU indoor track and field team also had a number of athletes that would have competed for national titles, the Mavericks qualified almost 20 athletes between the men and women for this year’s DII Championships.
And finally, the MSU men’s hockey team was in the middle of another solid season before the WCHA postseason and NCAA tournaments were canceled.
The Mavericks finished with a 31-5-2 record and spent part of the season ranked as the number one team in the nation.
Nationally, the Mavs were ranked in the top five for the entire 2019-20 season, in a year when the team looked poised to make a national title run.
