Woman battling breast cancer receives surprise birthday parade

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato woman battling cancer received a surprise birthday parade Friday.
After her surprise party was canceled, friends and family of Jess Reedstrom organized the birthday parade and set out on a long convoy of cars to make her day special.
That convoy stretched around the block and some cars even circled three times to wish her a happy birthday.
Reedstrom is battling metastatic breast cancer and the parade is just one of many events friends and family have organized to support her in her journey.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.