WYSIWIG launches Free Juice Friday for healthcare providers

They’re calling it Free Juice Friday. WYSIWYG has set aside $250 to be given to front line workers, and the community is stepping in to help too. The company says on top of that $250, they’ve also raised an additional $320 in donations from community members wanting to pay it forward. This week’s juice is going to the Mankato Clinic Respiratory Clinic. WYSIWYG says it plans to continue Free Juice Friday giveaways to help the community get through this crisis.