CDC now recommends public to wear cloth masks in public

MINNESOTA, (KEYC) - In an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus across the nation, the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) stated in a briefing Friday at the White House, that Americans should wear masks in public at all times.
While the country still faces a medical mask shortage, the CDC says people should keep their face covered with non-medical,cloth-face coverings.
Health officials do stress that the use of masks do not replace the need to continue social distancing and that even people who appear to be healthy should still cover up when in public places.
As the guidelines are voluntary, President Trump commented that he will not wear a face covering.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.