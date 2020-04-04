COVID-19: A look at age demographics affected

MINNESOTA. (KEYC) - Officials report 22 deaths have been confirmed in Minnesota from COVID-19. Those who have died in the state range in age from 58 to 95 years old.
However the highest demographic testing positive for the virus are much younger, between 20-44 years old.
While health officials stress that those older with compromised immune systems or underlying diseases are at higher risk of becoming critically ill, younger people should be aware they too have the potential to get seriously ill or be a carrier.
That is why health officials continue to urge the public to social distance even when not feeling symptoms.
As far as gender about 51% of female and 49 % of males have been infected in Minnesota.
A look locally, as of Thursday April 3rd, there has been 10 confirmed cases in Blue Earth County.
Three in Nicollet, 32 in Martin County and 19 in Le Sueur. For a complete list cases by county visit the link to this story on our website.
