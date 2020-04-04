Hy-Vee offers daily online program to help kids, parents stay healthy, active during COVID-19 pandemic

What is Hy-Vee KidsFit At Home?
By Jake Rinehart | April 3, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 8:55 PM

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. recently launched a daily program that features quick and easy physical workouts.

The Hy-Vee KidsFit At Home program includes free, daily 15-to-20 minute videos that share physical activities with children and families.

In a news release, the West Des Moines-based company says that the goal of the daily videos is to provide a structured routine for children to follow while they are at home, as schools in both Minnesota and Iowa are on recess through at least the end of April.

A new video will be released every day of the week at 9 a.m. The videos are available for viewing by visiting Hy-Vee KidsFit website.

The workouts and activities are led by Daira Driftmier, a Hy-Vee certified personal trainer and youth fitness specialist.

“As this pandemic continues to limit and affect our everyday lives, Hy-Vee remains committed to making our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” said Driftmier. “We hope these videos will provide a productive outlet for children and families during this time, while also promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles within their homes.”

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.