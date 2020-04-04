2 more COVID-19 related deaths in MN; 50% of known positive tests no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday reported 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state but also some hope with the recovery rate.
MDH says 24 people have died since the first death was reported on March 21, 2020.
Outside of Olmsted County, Martin County has the highest number of cases in the southern part of the state with 32.
There have been 865 positive cases reported with 440 no longer needing to be isolated. That’s 50.8% of patients who tested positive no longer needing to be isolated. Of those 865 positive tests, 180 have needed hospitalization, that’s nearly a 21% hospitalization rate. 95 patients remain hospitalized today with 42 of them in the ICU.
MDH says more than 25,000 people have been tested in the state.
