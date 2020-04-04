Walz signs Executive Order to help Minnesota’s agriculture industry

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed a new executive order Friday night to help Minnesota’s agriculture industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Order 20-27 lifts hours of service requirements for truck drivers transporting livestock feed or fertilizers.
“Minnesota agriculture is critical to both our economic health and our ability to keep Minnesotans fed and healthy during this pandemic,” Walz said. “This measure will help ensure essential agriculture supplies can be transported quickly and efficiently.”
Minnesota ranked first in grain sales, second in hog sales and fourth in dairy sales in 2019, once again cementing its place as one of the nation’s top agriculture suppliers.
In a news release, the Office of the Governor of Minnesota said that commodities such as animal feed and fertilizers are needed to ensure the continuity of essential farming activities and the supply of food in Minnesota and throughout America.
Executive Order 20-27 will be effective immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.