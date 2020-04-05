Death of Inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Moose Lake Under Investigation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The death of a 48-year-old male inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility inMoose Lake is under investigation.
According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the man collapsed while taking a shower Sunday morning.
Correctional officers responded immediately and found the man in full arrest. They initiated CPR and used an automatic external defibrillator (AED) until emergency medical services personnel and Moose Lake Police Department officers arrived. The DOC says despite the life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a release from the DOC, the preliminary investigation shows the man had complained of heartburn to fellow inmates before he entered the shower and collapsed.
MCF-Moose Lake was the site of a recent COVID-19 outbreak, but the DOC says the man had not complained of COVID-19 symptoms and was not known to be affiliated with any of the inmates who tested or were presumed positive for COVID-19.
The Moose Lake Police Department is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Department of Corrections-Office of Special Investigations.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification.
