Governor Walz Requests Federal COVID-19 Disaster Relief

Experience in previous disasters shows that emotional and psychological problems can be slow to surface, because individuals can cope with some isolation and trauma for a limited time early on. The potential delayed reactions are especially concerning during the COVID-19 pandemic because Minnesota’s provider networks are already seeing drops in patient census, liquidity, and staff availability, on top of issues like school closures. Combined with a projected lengthy pandemic timeline, this will likely negatively impact the number of Minnesotans who are able to get their behavioral health and intellectual/developmental needs met through traditional means, which will create additional resource pressure on crisis lines as the pandemic unfolds.