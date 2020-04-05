MDH: 5 more COVID-19 related deaths; 70 additional positive cases

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he’s worried about neighboring states that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus. North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa were among a handful of states that did not have statewide orders in place as of Friday afternoon. Governors from those states said they have put a number of safeguards in place and many businesses are shut down. Walz says it’s likely that he will extend Minnesota’s order to the end of April.