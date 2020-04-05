MDH: 5 more COVID-19 related deaths; 70 additional positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the daily update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, 5 additional COVID-19 related deaths occurred in Minnesota, bringing the total to 29.
MDH also reported 70 new positive cases, bringing the total to 935. They say the actual number of cases is likely much higher since not all suspected cases are tested. Of the 935 patients that tested positive, 451 have recovered and are no longer in isolation.
Martin County now reports 32 cases, with 20 in LeSueur County and 15 in Blue Earth County.
So far, 202 patients in the state have been hospitalized, with 106 still in the hospital; 48 of those are in the ICU.
The state also started reporting long-term care facilities with positive tests being either a resident or staff member.
MDH says Friendship Court in Faribault County and Temperance Lake Ridge in Martin County are the only long-term care facilities in southcentral Minnesota that have had positive cases.
MDH reports 26,777 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he’s worried about neighboring states that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus. North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa were among a handful of states that did not have statewide orders in place as of Friday afternoon. Governors from those states said they have put a number of safeguards in place and many businesses are shut down. Walz says it’s likely that he will extend Minnesota’s order to the end of April.
