MRCI encourages community to spring clean for a cause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As people are told to stay home, some suggest now would be a great time for spring cleaning. Locally MRCI Thrift Store of Mankato challenges the community to participate in a month long of de-cluttering .for a cause.
MRCI encourages people to partake in their online activity, by posting a picture daily to their Facebook page of something they have cleaned, de cluttered, organized or set aside to be later donated to the Thrift Shop.
The initiative fittingly was chosen for the month of April which houses Earth Day and goes hand in hand with MRCI’s mission to reduce, re-use and recycle. Item donations helps the organization continue to bring inclusive opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
