S.S. Boutique continues mission with drop off services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Although their store doors are temporarily closed, S.S Boutique in Mankato is in high demand, as the pandemic calls for many families in need
Amid the Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, S.S Boutique is continuing its mission to provide people with clothing and other needed items., cost free.
However now taking requests via phone or their Facebook page and delivering items to people in a no contact fashion.
“After the stay at home order happened we started knowing we were getting more requests. By the Monday after the first weekend we had tripled the amount of requests coming in. We are currently filling needs in kind of a triage fashion, if something is critical they are going to go out there first. And we are doing drops so no contact delivery,” said S.S Boutique co-director Jaime Spaid.
To help continue its services, S.S. Boutique is also auctioning items for under 20 dollars on their S.S. Boutique Auction Items page.
In addition they also were one of the community organizations to receive a grant through Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation's Community Response fund, that was set up in response to the pandemic.
As of April 2nd, a total of 62,750 dollars were awarded to assist local organizations.
