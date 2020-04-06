Amid pandemic agriculture and agribusiness jobs are hiring

MInn. (KEYC)-While many businesses are forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, food supply chain needs are in demand.
As the majority of farmers in the country are in planting season, this marks one of the busiest seasons for AG, the other harvest.
Agriculture and food sectors account for more than 22 million full and part-time jobs in the U-S according to the 2018 US Department of Commerce.
On aghires.com over 7,000 job opportunities are available across the industry, including Minnesota.
