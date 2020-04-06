Crews called to fire at North Mankato hotel

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire crews were called to a hotel fire Monday afternoon.
It happened at the Norwood Inn & Suites, which is located at 1111 Range Street in North Mankato. That’s just off Highway 169.
Details are few at this time on the fire and no word on any injuries.
Our reporter on the scene says burn marks can be seen on the outside of the building around at least one window on the northside of the building.
The hotel was formerly a Best Western.
This story will be updated.
