Dickinson Recycling Center only accepting green waste until further notice

MILFORD, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson Recycling Center in Milford will only be accepting green waste until further notice.
The center cites that it will be restricting person-to-person contact by only accepting green waste, effective, Monday, April 6, to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Green waste includes grass, leaves and brush.
A payment drop box will be set up in the office window that will include a two-way speaker when staff is available. Otherwise, cash payments can be placed into an envelope and placed in the drop box for green waste disposal.
A Dickinson County spokespersons said that the measure will remain in effect until further notice. County residents can check the Dickinson Recycling Center’s website for the latest updated and more information.
The Dickinson Recycling Center is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for green waste disposal.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Dickinson Recycling Center by calling (712) 338-2549 or sending an email to recycle@co.dickinson.ia.us.
