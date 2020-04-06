The Docket: Minnesota Senate members to meet in COVID-19 response group, North Mankato declares local emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers continue to meet virtually this week to discuss COVID-19.
Members of the Senate are scheduled to meet in a COVID-19 Response Working Group this week.
Plus, several committees are expected to hear COVID-19 related legislation.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of April 4, 2020.
Monday, the working group will get updates on the state budget outlook and national state budgeting trends since the virus began.
This all comes as lawmakers expect a revised budget forecast later this month.
Next week, both the House and the Senate are scheduled to meet for a floor session.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) and Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) said they expect this session to mostly cover COVID-19 related items.
“There are a lot of Minnesotans asking us for additional legislation on various policy, additional funding. You may see some work on behalf of first responders, firefighters, policemen for workers’ compensation," Frentz said.
While first responder compensation legislation isn’t scheduled for hearings this week, one piece of legislation in committee would require compensation for hourly employees for school days canceled due to COVID-19.
“We’re working on solutions for the effects of Coronavirus," Draheim said.
At the local level, North Mankato has officially declared a local emergency in response to COVID-19 as of this Friday, something the city council will discuss Monday night.
Watch The Docket every Monday on KEYC News Now This Morning.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.