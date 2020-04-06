Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan launch Discrimination Helpline

The helpline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Amid rising reports of discrimination from the Asian American community, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan have launched a Discrimination Helpline. (Source: Associated Press)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid rising reports of discrimination from the Asian American community, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan have launched a Discrimination Helpline.

It’s meant to reinforce the state’s efforts to protect the civil rights of Minnesotans.

Callers can dial 1-833-454-0148 to report bias and discrimination to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The helpline is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

