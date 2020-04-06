Health officials confirm community transmission of COVID-19 in Nicollet County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health has reported the first confirmed case of community transmission of COVID-19 in Nicollet County.
Community transmission means the individual did not have a relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19. It’s possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.
The case was initially reported on Saturday, April 4 but details about the case were provided to Nicollet County Health and Human Services Monday.
A total of four positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nicollet County.
Health officials continue to follow the stay-at-home order and limit movement in the community beyond essential needs. If you do have to leave your home, you should wear cloth face coverings, distance yourself from others, avoid touching your face and wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
If you need assistance finding food, paying housing bills or other essential services, dial 2-1-1, 651-291-0211 or 1-800-543-7709 or Text ‘MNCOVID’ to 898211 and a Certified Community Resource Specialist from the United Way will help to locate available resources in your area. If you are living alone or isolated and wish to make telephone contact with a Nicollet County staff member, please call 507-934-8550.
