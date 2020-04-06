Health officials confirm community transmission of COVID-19 in Nicollet County

If you need assistance finding food, paying housing bills or other essential services, dial 2-1-1, 651-291-0211 or 1-800-543-7709 or Text ‘MNCOVID’ to 898211 and a Certified Community Resource Specialist from the United Way will help to locate available resources in your area. If you are living alone or isolated and wish to make telephone contact with a Nicollet County staff member, please call 507-934-8550.