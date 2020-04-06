Local business distributes sew-at-home face mask kits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A local boutique is making an impact on the need for face masks in the community.
Bumbelou has been distributing sew-at-home face mask kits. Every kit includes enough supplies to sew 12 masks. Inside you’ll find pre-cut fabric, elastic, instructions and suggestions for donation sights.
“We talked about sewing masks ourselves because we at Bumbelou, we have a small production facility where we manufacture our own clothing line, but we are a very small team. The idea came up that we could prepare kits for free because we are really fast and efficient at doing that part,” said Bumbelou founder and owner, Jenna Odegard.
Bumbelou located on Riverfront Drive in Old Town Mankato aims to keep people safe, amid social distancing guidelines, with the distributing the bags by tossing them into the vehicles as they pull up to their store-front parking.
While the first round of 1200 masks was funded completely by the boutique, the second distribution of about 1500 was made possible with the help from donations.
“I know a lot of these are going to health care places to get those front line workers covered. And they do not replace PPE (personal protective equipment) but they can extend the life of them and to protect our vulnerable citizens. I think people are really stepping up in a beautiful way,” Odegard added.
The boutique plans do distribute another round later this week. For more information you can visit their Facebook page here.
In addition amid the pandemic, while Bumbelou store doors are closed they are continuing to offer online ordering that ships all over the world.
